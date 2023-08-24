Modi on Chandrayaan-3 mission: ‘We dreamt on Earth, fulfilled on the Moon’

The Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landing on the Moon is a clarion call for developed India, a sign that the country’s space mission will continue to break new ground, a success that belongs to all humanity, and an event that will help moon missions by countries across the world, particularly the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a roomful of cheering scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) minutes after the historic event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation via video conferencing on Wednesday. (AFP)

Modi, who is in Johannesburg for the Brics Summit, virtually joined the scientists gathered at Isro’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru to follow the final moments of the descent, and waved the Tricolour on the screen when it became clear that India had become the first country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

In the minutes that followed, Isro chief S Somanath took to the mike, and said to the Prime Minister, “Sir, we have achieved soft landing on the Moon. India is on the Moon.”

Prime Minister Modi responded: “When we see history being made in front of our eyes, life is blessed. This moment is unprecedented; this moment is unimaginable; this moment is developed India’s clarion call… In the first light of ‘Amrit Kaal’, this is the ‘Amrit Varsha’ of success. Humne dharti par sankalp liya, aur chand par usse sakaar kiya (we dreamt of this on earth, and made the dream come true on the Moon). As our scientist colleagues said, India is now on the Moon.”

Modi describes “Amrit Kaal” as the period between India’s 75th and 100th years of Independence, between 2022 and 2047, and said in his Independence Day speech last week that the aim was to make India a developed country by the time this 25-year period ends.

In his brief address on Wednesday, Modi said that though he was in South Africa, like everyone else in the country, his mind was with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

“This new history has meant every Indian is full of joy. In every home, there is a festival. I congratulate Team Chandrayaan, team Isro, and all scientists in the country, those who have worked for years for this moment,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that landing on the Moon’s south pole was an achievement no other country in the world could boast of.

“From today, the myths associated with the Moon will change… In India, we call the earth “ma”(mother) and the moon “mama” (uncle). It was once said “chanda mama bahut door ke hai”(the Moon is very distant). Now, one day will come when children will say chanda mama bas ek tour ke hai (the Moon is just a tour away),” he said.

Modi also addressed the “people of the world” and said the success of the moon mission is not India’s alone. “This is a year where the world is witnessing India’s G-20 presidency. Our approach of one earth, one family, one future is resonating across the globe. This human centric approach that we present and represent has been welcomed universally,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the moon mission was also based on this “human-centric” approach and was evident that countries from the Global South could match these achievements.

“This success belongs to all of humanity and it will help moon missions by other countries in the future. I am confident that all countries in the world, including those from the Global South, are capable of achieving such feats. We can all aspire for the Moon and beyond,” he said.

Modi also said that India’s space programme would not stop here, would test the limits of the solar system, and work to realise the infinite possibilities of the universe.

“We have set big targets for ourselves. Soon, for a deep study of the sun, Isro will launch Aditya L1. Venus is in our sight. And for Gaganyaan – India’s first human space flight mission – India is preparing hard…today’s success is proof that through lessons learnt, defeat can be turned into victory,” Modi said.

Separately, Prime Minister Modi also dialled Isro chief S Somanath and congratulated him and his team for the historic achievement.

“Somanath ji, your name has Somanath in it, which is associated with the Moon. Your family will also be tremendously happy today. Many congratulations to you and your team from my side,” Modi said, adding that he would soon meet and felicitate the scientists in person.

The word “Somanath” means “lord of the moon”.

