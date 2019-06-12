Chandrayaan-2, India’s second moon mission, to be launched on July 15

ISRO has announced the launch date for India’s ambitious second moon mission, Chandrayan-2, powered by GSLVMK 3.

Chandrayaan-2 to will be launched on July 15 at 2.51 am, ISRO said Wednesday.

ISRO had earlier indicated that it was looking at a 9-16 July launch window with the Moon landing expected to take place on 6 September.

Chandrayaan 2 has three modules: the Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and the Rover (Pragyan). The Rover will be housed inside the Lander according to ISRO. There will eight instruments on the orbiter however, there are no specific details of the instruments that it will be carrying along. The sixth Imaging Infra-Red Spectrometer (IIRS) of NASA, the only foreign payload, will be a part of the Orbiter.

The total mass of the mission is 3.8 tonnes, said ISRO.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 14:19 IST