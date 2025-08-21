Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
Change Aligarh's name to ‘Harigarh’: UP deputy CM at ‘Hindu Gaurav Diwas’ event

PTI |
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 10:50 pm IST

CM Yogi Adityanath was present when Maurya made the demand, at event to mark death anniversary of former UP CM Kalyan Singh for whom he sought Bharat Ratna

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday demanded that Aligarh be renamed "Harigarh" just like Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

CM Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at a recent function.(PTI File)
Addressing a 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas' ceremony to mark the death anniversary of Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh, Maurya said that it was his wish that "Babuji", as Singh is popularly known, be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

Kalyan Singh, a native of Aligarh who served twice as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, is remembered for his role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and for steering the BJP's early growth in the state.

"You all know Ayodhya was once called Faizabad. But under the leadership of our respected chief minister (Adityanath), it was renamed Ayodhya again. Similarly, Prayagraj was earlier known as Allahabad. Just two days ago, Shahjahanpur's Jalalabad was renamed Parshurampuri. Then there should be no delay in renaming Aligarh to Harigarh," Maurya said.

The deputy CM shared the stage with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Cabinet Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister Jitin Prasada, and other dignitaries, who paid homage to Kalyan Singh.

Maurya also targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) from the stage, saying the opposition party's pitch on PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) is "nothing but divide and rule".

"On Babuji's death anniversary, we pledge to uproot the SP's cycle (party symbol) and send it to Saifai. That will be a true tribute to Babuji," he said, drawing applause from BJP workers present.

Follow Us On