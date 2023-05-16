Changes in recruitment system ended corruption, nepotism, says PM Modi at ‘Rozgar Mela’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that changes brought in by his government in the recruitment system have ended the possibility of corruption and nepotism as he gave away appointment letters to over 71,000 people at a 'Rozgar Mela'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses a distribution programme of appointment letters to new recruits at 'Rozgar Mela', in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (PTI)

From applying for government jobs to the announcement of results, the entire process has been made online, he said while elaborating on employment opportunities and infrastructure development ushered by the BJP dispensation at the Centre in the last nine years.

"The possibility of corruption and nepotism in recruitment for government jobs has now ended," Modi said.

He referred to his recent meetings with CEOs of leading global companies, including Walmart, Apple, Foxconn and Cisco, to assert that there is "unprecedented positivity" about industry and investment in the country.

The prime minister cited EPFO net payroll figures to say that over 4.5 crore people have got jobs since 2018-19 as formal employment has been growing.

FDI and the country's record export have been creating employment opportunities in every corner of India, he said, noting that the nature of jobs has also been changing with his government constantly supporting the emerging sectors.

The country has seen a revolution in the start-up sector and their numbers have risen to nearly a lakh from a few hundred before 2014, the year the BJP came to power at the Centre, he said, adding that they are estimated to have provided a minimum 10 lakh jobs.

Citing development figures in the last one year, he said the length of rural roads has risen to 7.25-lakh km from 4-lakh km while the number of airports has gone up from 74 to nearly 150.

Construction of over 4 crore pucca houses under a government housing scheme for the poor has also created a lot of employment opportunities, Modi said.

He also said that the number of universities has grown to 1,100 from around 720 in 2014 while there are now 700 medical colleges against 400 earlier.