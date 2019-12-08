Charge sheet names Mukul Roy as accused in 2010 triple murder

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 23:18 IST

Kolkata Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member Mukul Roy has been named in the charge sheet in the 2010 murder of three brothers - all of them Communist Party of India (Marxist) supporters in West Bengal’s Labhpur. Monirul Islam, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA who switched sides to BJP in June this year, has also been named.

This development follows the Calcutta high court order for re-investigation by one of the seven police officers who investigated the case over a period of four years. In her Sepember order, justice Madhumati Mitra also asked the police to file the charge sheet within three months.

Islam’s name, which had been dropped from the charge sheet in 2014, has reappeared while Roy has been named for the first time.

A brother of the victims had approached the high court in 2016, seeking a re-investigation. That charge sheet had dropped 22 names, including that of local MLA Monirul Islam, from the 54 named in the FIR.

“Roy has been accused of inciting others,” said an officer of Birbhum district police who did not wish to be named.

On June 3, 2010, five brothers were allegedly summoned to Islam’s residence for a discussion and were beaten up by the leader and his associates. Three of them, Dhanu Sheikh, Katun Sheikh and Turuk Sheikh, died. Jamal Sheikh and Sanowar Sheikh suffered serious injuries.

In 2009, Islam, a Forward Block MLA, joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) because of Roy. After being released from jail, he contested the 2011 elections on a TMC ticket and won. In 2014, a few months before the charge sheet, he had stirred a controversy by claiming at a public rally that he killed the three brothers. The victims’ family had told the court that dropping Islam’s name despite his admission in the public reflected a biased investigation.

This year, Islam joined BJP.

Meanwhile, Roy has lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government. He said that if he was charged with creating provocation then Mamata should have been named the prime accused as she was responsible for creating the most provocation during that time.

Roy, since joining BJP in November 2017, has been named in a number of cases related to cheating, murder and violence. “They are going all-out to stop me,” he said on Sunday.

Islam refused to comment without going through the charge sheet.

Meanwhile, victims’ mother Zarina Biwi told a TV channel, “I want Monirul Islam to be hanged.”

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee rubbished Roy’s allegation that the investigation was biased. “If the police have named him, they must have found his involvement,” he said.

Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya, too, felt that the police was biased in its investigation. “It has become a norm that those quitting TMC find their names in various FIRs and charge sheets,” he said.