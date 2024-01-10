Charminar Express coaches derail at Telangana's Nampally railway station, 5 injured

At least five people were injured after three coaches of the Charminar Express train derailed at the Nampally Railway Station in Telangana on Wednesday. The incident took place around 9:15am, Rakesh, chief public relations officer of the South Central Railway said. The railway station is a terminal station where trains end.

“The railway station is a terminal station where trains end. The train should have stopped before the end. However the train overshot. Three coaches of the train got derailed in the incident. Around five people who stood near the doors of the train suffered minor injuries in the incident. They are being treated at the railway hospital,” Rakesh added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.