close_game
close_game
News / India News / Charminar Express coaches derail at Telangana's Nampally railway station, 5 injured

Charminar Express coaches derail at Telangana's Nampally railway station, 5 injured

ByHT News Desk
Jan 10, 2024 10:59 AM IST

The railway station is a terminal station where trains end. The train should have stopped before the end, however the train overshot.

At least five people were injured after three coaches of the Charminar Express train derailed at the Nampally Railway Station in Telangana on Wednesday. The incident took place around 9:15am, Rakesh, chief public relations officer of the South Central Railway said.

The railway station is a terminal station where trains end.
The railway station is a terminal station where trains end.

“The railway station is a terminal station where trains end. The train should have stopped before the end. However the train overshot. Three coaches of the train got derailed in the incident. Around five people who stood near the doors of the train suffered minor injuries in the incident. They are being treated at the railway hospital,” Rakesh added.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out