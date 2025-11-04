ChatGPT Go free in India now, but why is a payment method still needed?

OpenAI has announced it is making free for a year the ChatGPT Go - a recently launched subscription tier extended to India that allows unlocking more images, more file uploads, and more access to gpt-5. An eligible user of ChatGPT Go will need to provide a method of payment to avail the promotion. (AFP/File)

ChaptGPT Go will be available at no cost for 12 months for eligible users in India, OpenAI said on Tuesday, adding that the promotion is available for redemption starting November 4.

“The promotion is available now for redemption from ChatGPT web, or the Google Play store, and will be available to redeem next week from the Apple app store,” OpenAI said.

An eligible user, however, will need to provide a method of payment to avail the promotion.

Why is payment method needed for free ChatGPT Go? OpenAI said that one must provide a method of payment - credit card or UPI - to enroll into the promotion, adding that a user will not be charged a subscription fee till the 12-month period ends.

At the end of the 12-month period, a subscription charge for the current monthly ChatGPT Go fee will be automatically debited from a user's payment method unless one cancels in advance.

“You can redeem the promotion one time per account during the promotion redemption period. If you cancel your subscription after redemption, it will no longer be available for you to redeem,” OpenAI said.

The 12-month free ChatGPT Go promotion is only available for ChatGPT users in India, and for new users, free users, and existing, active ChatGPT Go subscribers with “accounts in good standing”, Open AI said.