ChatGPT Go now free in India: Step-by-step guide to activate subscription

From November 4, OpenAI has made its ChatGPT Go plan free of cost for users in India for the next year. The offer is now live and will allow Indian users to access advanced ChatGPT features without paying any subscription fee. ChatGPT Go is a new and low-cost subscription plan which facilitates expanded access to ChatGPT’s most popular features (AP)

The move reflects OpenAI’s growing focus on India, one of its largest and fastest-growing markets globally.

ChatGPT Go previously cost ₹399 per month, positioned between the free and Pro versions of ChatGPT.

Nick Turley, OpenAI’s vice president and head of ChatGPT, said in a statement: “Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI. We’re excited to see the amazing things our users will build, learn, and achieve with these tools.”

ChatGPT Go is a new and low-cost subscription plan which facilitates expanded access to ChatGPT's most popular features, now free of cost for a year.

It is quicker and generates smarter AI responses along with extended usage limits which are many times higher than the basic version.

Subscribers will also be able to have longer conversations, analyze or summarize documents and generate images.

Nick Turley wrote on X, “We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399.”

The current ChatGPT Go users in India will be upgraded to the 12-month free plan.

To claim ChatGPT Go, Indian users need to sign up or sign into the ChatGPT website or mobile app. Once logged in, users can avail ChatGPT Go free of cost.

To claim ChatGPT Go, Indian users need to sign up or sign into the ChatGPT website or mobile app. Once logged in, users can avail ChatGPT Go free of cost.