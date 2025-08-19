ChatGPT Go launches in India at 399 with UPI support. What are its features?

OpenAI's ChatGPT, one of the world's most popular artificial intelligence chatbot, will now be available for India at a new affordable price of just ₹399 a month, announced the head of ChatGPT Nick Turley on Tuesday. This new ChatGPT tier bridges the gap between the free version and the ‘Plus’ version priced at ₹ 1,999 a month(Representational Photo/Freepik)

The new subscription tier is called ‘ChatGPT Go’, which the firm is rolling out in India first. Under this subscription, users will be able to access advance features such as 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory as compared to ChatGPT's free version.

In a bid to make the subscription more accessible for users in India, the payments can be made through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the prices of the subscriptions will be visible to users in INR instead of any foreign currency.

With this new subscription, ChatGPT is now available for India in four tiers: the free plan with limited usage, ‘ChatGPT Go’ at Rs. 399, the Plus plan at ₹1,999, and the Pro plan at Rs. 19,999.

What Nick Turley said on X

In a post on X on Tuesday at 6.51 am (IST), Nick Turley wrote, “We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399.”

“All users in India will now see prices for subscriptions in Indian Rupees, and can now pay through UPI,” he added in the same thread.

“Making ChatGPT more affordable has been a key ask from users! We’re rolling out Go in India first and will learn from feedback before expanding to other countries."

What are the features of ‘ChatGPT Go’

With 'ChatGPT Go', a version of the AI chatbot that India is the first country to receive, come several features which remained previously unaccessible to Indian users who were using the free version of ChatGPT.

According to Nick Turley, the subscription offers ten times higher message limits, ten times more image generations, ten times more file uploads, and double the memory length compared with the free plan.

This new tier bridges the gap between the free version and the ‘Plus’ version priced at ₹1,999 a month, making is much more accessible to a large userbase in India.