Chattisgarh: 4 cows, 10 calves found dead in Balodabazar-Bhatapara, case filed

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Police on Friday filed a case after carcasses of four cows and ten calves were found in a stray animal’s enclosure in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district. (Representative Photo)

Police said that a first information report (FIR) was registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Chhattisgarh Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act.

The carcasses were found in the enclosure room in Marda village of Lavan tehsil of the district, said police.

“A team comprising police and district administration personnel was sent to the village to probe the matter. Villagers have told the team they were keeping cattle in the three-room house to prevent the animals from damaging crops,” Balodabazar-Bhatapara collector Deepak Soni said.

“The villagers said they had formed a committee to look after the cattle housed there. On Friday, they went to check after a foul smell and found these animals dead. The deaths may have taken place two to three days ago,” Soni said.

Meanwhile, four people, who were part of the committee, have been taken into custody.

According to the villagers, the cattle could have died of suffocation or starvation after they were kept in a closed room for days.

Police, however, said that they are waiting for the postmortem report for further clarity into the incident.