Chavan responds to Raut: 'Alliance with Shiv Sena limited to Maharashtra'

Chavan responds to Raut: ‘Alliance with Shiv Sena limited to Maharashtra’

The comments came just a day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called for expansion of the Congress-led bloc saying that the opposition should unite against the “dictatorial attitude” of the Centre and provide a “formidable alternative” to the Narendra Modi government.

india Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 16:57 IST
hindustantimes, com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
State PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan
State PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Image via Twitter)
         

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday said that the Shiv Sena is not part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) as the tie-up between the Congress and the Shiv Sena is only limited to Maharashtra.

“Shiv Sena is yet to become a part of the UPA. Our alliance with the Sena in Maharashtra is based on a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) and limited to Maharashtra,” he said.

Chavan also added that it was not proper on part of the Sena to comment on the leadership of the UPA.

The comments by the state Pwd minister came just a day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called for expansion of the Congress-led bloc saying that the opposition should unite against the “dictatorial attitude” of the Centre and provide a “formidable alternative” to the Narendra Modi government. Raut had also appreciated Sonia Gandhi and said that she effectively led the UPA all these years with many allies in the fold. Responding to a query on a speculation that NCP chief Sharad Pawar may head the UPA, Raut said there was no dearth of leaders in the country.

“What is important is the support of people. Apart from Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar has support from a cross-section of people,” he said.

Chavan responded to this comment and said that it was not proper for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to comment on the UPA leadership.

“Sharad Pawar himself has denied the speculation that he will be the next chairperson of the UPA. UPA allies trust the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. So there is no need to discuss the issue,” Chavan said.

The Shiv Sena heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, of which the NCP and the Congress are constituents.

