'Checkmate, Pakistan': BJP's new Op Sindoor message inspired by viral D Gukesh winning moment | Watch

The BJP on Tuesday took a sharp dig at Pakistan over Operation Sindoor with a new meme that drew inspiration from Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh’s recent world championship victory and the viral moment of his opponent Magnus Carlsen's outburst after losing. D Gukesh became the second Indian player to beat Carlsen(Norway Chess)

The meme, which was shared with the caption "Checkmate", signalled India's decisive blow to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

The meme, posted from the BJP’s official handle, came in the wake of the Indian Army’s successful operation, which eliminated over 100 terrorists with precision strikes on nine key terror camps in Pakistan.

Dubbed Operation Sindoor, the covert strike has been hailed by BJP leaders as a testament to the government’s “zero tolerance” approach to terrorism.

The party’s post drew a symbolic parallel between chess champion D Gukesh’s calculated, strategic win on the world stage against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and the government’s approach to counter-insurgency and anti-terror operations, especially Operation Sindoor, against Pakistan.

On May 7, the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, eliminating nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan.

In response, the Pakistani side attempted to target Indian defence and civil installations. India retaliated with precision strikes, destroying several Pakistan air bases.

An understanding of the cessation of hostilities was reached on May 10.

After India's successful military strikes, a diplomatic outreach programme was to inform and gain global support against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

As part of this initiative, seven multi-party delegations are visiting countries worldwide to inform international partners about India's response to terrorism and its broader fight against cross-border terror threats.

D Gukesh's strategic win over Magnus Carlsen

Indian chess player D Gukesh pulled off a stunning victory against the former world number one in Round 6 of the tournament, turning the game around from a losing position on Sunday.

The victory marked Gukesh's first-ever classical win over the Norwegian grandmaster.

The 19-year-old world champion also became the second Indian player to beat Carlsen in the competition's history after grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.