Chenab Rail Bridge to bring Delhi and Kashmir closer | Why is it important

Chenab Bridge will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi this week(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

The Chenab Rail bridge is all set to be inaugurated on June 6 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after ‘Operation Sindoor’. The railway bridge, which is also the world's highest, has been built over the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

As per the government, this bridge will be a key part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project in the union territory.

About the Chenab Bridge

The railway bridge has been designed by WSP. As per the Canadian-based engineering firm, the Chenab Railway Bridge is the world's highest and longest steel arch bridge.

The Chenab bridge has a total length of 1315 metres. "The free span length of the bridge is 467 m measured from the surface of the river below, the height of the bridge deck is 350m," states WSP.

As per the engineering firm, the bridge was constructed with 27,000 tonnes of steel. The bridge was constructed through a joint venture between Indian companies Afcons Infrastructure, VSL India, and South Korean company Ultra Construction.

Significance of the bridge

Apart from being a key part of the USBRL railway project, the Chenab bridge will also bring Delhi closer to Kashmir.

The bridge is situated 600 km North of New Delhi and aims to connect the Kashmir valley with the rest of India through a railway network.

The vision behind the Chenab bridge dates back to 1970. By establishing a direct rail link to the Kashmir Valley, tourist activity and inflow is expected to increase, contributing to the economic activity in the zone.

With its inauguration set for later this week, the rail link will also work to revive tourism in the valley, especially after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which has led to a reduction in tourist footfall in the valley.

On April 22, a terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. Following the terror attack, the tourism industry faced a major setback as many fled the union territory.

Over a month after the attack, efforts to revive tourism in the valley remain ongoing, especially due to the contribution tourist activity holds for Kashmir's economy. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently conducted a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam as part of the state government's effort to revive tourism.