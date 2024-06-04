Chennai Central Election Result 2024 Live Updates: DMK's Dayanidhi Maran eyes to retain the key seat

Chennai Central Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Central is one of the three Lok Sabha constituencies in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu. This constituency, which includes six assembly segments, is set for a direct electoral contest between the BJP and DMK. The former Union minister and current DMK MP, Dayanidhi Maran, is contesting against BJP's Vinoj P Selvam. Maran previously won this seat in 2004 and 2009 and served as the Union Minister of Communications and Information Technology in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government in 2004....Read More

Dayanidhi Maran, a key figure in his party, is the son of former Union minister Murasoli Maran and the brother of Kalanithi Maran, an Indian billionaire and the founder and chairman of Sun Group.

The BJP has nominated Vinoj P Selvam for this seat. In 2009, Dayanidhi Maran won the election by defeating AIADMK's Mohamed Ali Jinnah SMK by over 33,000 votes. However, in 2014, he was defeated by AIADMK's SR Vijayakumar by a margin of over 45,000 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Maran contested from the Chennai Central constituency again and secured a victory for the third time.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran secured victory with 4,48,911 votes. PMK candidate SR Sam Paul came second with 1,47,391 votes, while MDMK candidate Kamila Nasir finished third with 92,249 votes.

In the Chennai Central constituency during the 2019 general election, Dayanidhi Maran of the DMK won with a vote share of 57.36%. PMK's S. R. Sam Paul followed with 18.83%, and Makkal Needhi Maiam's (MNM) Kameela Naseer, representing the party founded by Kamal Haasan in 2018, received 11.79%. Dr. R. Karthikeyan from NTK garnered 3.95% of the votes. Additionally, SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) and NOTA received 3.03% and 1.77%, respectively.

Polling in Chennai Central is lowest in Tamil Nadu

Polling in Chennai Central, one of the three Lok Sabha constituencies in the city, recorded the lowest turnout in Tamil Nadu during the elections held on Friday, as of 3 p.m. According to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, voter turnout in this constituency was 24.09 per cent at 11 am, 32.31 per cent at 1 pm, and 41.47 per cent at 3 p.m.

Sahoo reported that by 3 pm, the overall voter turnout in the state was 51.41 per cent. By the end of the day, voter turnout was recorded at just 53.91 per cent.

Dharmapuri had the highest turnout, at 57.86 per cent, followed by Namakkal at 57.67 per cent and Kallakurichi at 57.34 per cent.

Eight constituencies in Tamil Nadu had less than 50 per cent voter turnout by 3 pm, including the three in Chennai: Chennai North (44.84 per cent), Chennai South (42.10 per cent), and Chennai Central (41.47 per cent). The other constituencies with low turnout were Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli, Madurai, and Sriperumbudur.