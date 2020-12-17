Chennai-Port Blair flight carries passengers instead of cargo, airline faces action

india

In a serious violation of norms, GoAir’s Chennai to Port Blair flight on December 15 and 16 flew without the requisite permissions in place to operate the flights. The budget carrier’s flight was scheduled as a cargo flight but, violating rules, the airline booked passengers and operated both of them as commercial flights leading to its return.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) sources said the flight had reached Port Blair when it was denied permission to land.

One of the passengers, Chirag Tamakuwala, who had to land back in Chennai due to the blunder took to Twitter. His tweet read, “@goairlinesindia http://GoAir.in flight #G8 1305 from Chennai to Port Blair couldn’t get permission to land at Port Blair due to any reasons. Passengers are stuck at Chennai Airport Runway. Please help.”

A GoAir spokesperson confirmed the air turn-back but did not reveal details. “GoAir flight G8 1305 from Chennai to Port Blair did an air turn back/diversion due to operational reasons and landed in Chennai with 160 passengers on board. GoAir has taken utmost care and rendered all the requisite assistance to the passengers. The airline sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

Viral Patel, a businessman from Gujarat, tweeted on Wednesday, “@goairlinesindia WHAT you did to us yesterday IS PATHETIC while going from Chennai to Port Blair. You fool us you cheaters @MoCA_GoI @jagograhakjago my PNR from GoAir is I9D4UW. They board consumer flight and told a&n auth. that it’s CARGO FLIGHT.WE ALL STUCK AT CHENNAI AIRPORT. We want to file complaint about this and want them to punish them.”

Arun Kumar, director-general of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the regulatory agency is investigating the matter.

Relevant documents available with HT confirm that the airline is permitted to operate only cargo flights on Tuesday and Wednesday between Chennai and Port Blair airports until March 24, 2021. “The flight schedule implies that the airline, in this case, had to operate as cargo flights for December 15 and 16. However, on both these dates, the flight was sold as a passenger flight on both the days and hence it was denied the permission to land in Port Blair,” said the source.