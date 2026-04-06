Chennai weather: IMD issues rain alert for entire week, thunderstorms likely

Weather in Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall for Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days, along with a yellow alert for Monday, April 6. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for rainfall over several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, for April 6. (PTI)

In its weekly forecast, the weather office said Chennai is likely to experience generally cloudy skies with moderate rain on Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Chennai weather today: Yellow alert issued The IMD has also issued a yellow alert over several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, for April 6, indicating the possibility of rainfall along with thunderstorm.

7-day forecast for Chennai The IMD has forecast a mixed weather pattern for Chennai over the coming week, with conditions ranging from cloudy skies to spells of rain and isolated thunderstorms.

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On April 6, Chennai is expected to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rain. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will hover near 26 degrees Celsius.

On April 7, the city is likely to see partly cloudy skies, with temperatures rising slightly. The maximum is expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will remain around 26 degrees Celsius, with no weather warning issued.

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Weather conditions may turn slightly more active on April 8, when partly cloudy skies are expected along with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms. The IMD has also flagged the chance of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning for the day. Temperatures are likely to range between 36 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

On April 9, Chennai is expected to see generally cloudy skies with light rain. The maximum temperature will likely remain around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius, with no warning in place.

The pattern of generally cloudy skies with light rain is expected to continue on April 10, with temperatures slightly rising. The maximum may reach 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will stay near 27 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, on April 11, Chennai is expected to continue under generally cloudy conditions with light rain. Temperatures are likely to remain steady, with a maximum of around 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius.