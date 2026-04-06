Chennai weather: IMD issues rain alert for entire week, thunderstorms likely
Chennai weather today: In its weekly forecast, the weather office said Chennai is likely to experience generally cloudy skies with moderate rain on Monday.
Weather in Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall for Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days, along with a yellow alert for Monday, April 6.
In its weekly forecast, the weather office said Chennai is likely to experience generally cloudy skies with moderate rain on Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.
Chennai weather today: Yellow alert issued
The IMD has also issued a yellow alert over several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, for April 6, indicating the possibility of rainfall along with thunderstorm.
7-day forecast for Chennai
The IMD has forecast a mixed weather pattern for Chennai over the coming week, with conditions ranging from cloudy skies to spells of rain and isolated thunderstorms.
Also read | Rain in south, snow and hailstorms to hit north India; ‘Feb-like’ temperature possible this week | IMD forecast
On April 6, Chennai is expected to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rain. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will hover near 26 degrees Celsius.
On April 7, the city is likely to see partly cloudy skies, with temperatures rising slightly. The maximum is expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will remain around 26 degrees Celsius, with no weather warning issued.
Also read | At 33.7°C, Pune records lowest daytime temperature in April since 2016
Weather conditions may turn slightly more active on April 8, when partly cloudy skies are expected along with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms. The IMD has also flagged the chance of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning for the day. Temperatures are likely to range between 36 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.
On April 9, Chennai is expected to see generally cloudy skies with light rain. The maximum temperature will likely remain around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius, with no warning in place.
The pattern of generally cloudy skies with light rain is expected to continue on April 10, with temperatures slightly rising. The maximum may reach 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will stay near 27 degrees Celsius.
Similarly, on April 11, Chennai is expected to continue under generally cloudy conditions with light rain. Temperatures are likely to remain steady, with a maximum of around 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More