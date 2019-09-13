Chennai woman run over by truck after hoarding falls on her

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 01:02 IST

A 23-year-old woman died in a freak accident here on Thursday. R Subhashree, a software engineer by profession, was on her two-wheeler on the Pallavaram-Thoraippakkam radial road in Pallikkaranai, Chennai, when a hoarding fell on her.

She lost her balance and fell on the road where she was run over by a water tanker.

The accident occurred around 3 pm while Subhashree was headed for her home in Nemilicherry from her Kanthanchavadi office.

“As she approached Pallikkaranai, a giant flex-board erected by AIADMK workers ahead of former Chennai City Corporation’s AIADMK councillor C Jayagoplan’s family reception reportedly tumbled on Subhashree. She fell on the road and a speeding water tanker lorry ran over on her,” said a source with St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation wing.

A grievously injured Subashree was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, said a police source. “We have arrested the water tanker’s driver. A case has been filed in connection with the accident,” said an inquiry officer on the condition of anonymity.

The officer also said Subhashree was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Her body has been sent for an autopsy.

An FIR has been registered under various IPC sections for rash driving or riding on a public way, endangering life or personal safety of others, and causing death by negligence.

Meanwhile, AIADMK spokesperson Babu Murugavel claimed that a fallen hoarding hadn’t triggered the accident. “She was fatally run over by a speeding water tanker truck. Since Subhashree was lying fell in a pool of blood, people tore up the hoarding to cover her. The hoarding did not fall on her,” he told HT.

DMK president and TN leader of opposition MK Stalin slammed the government and city police for not initiating action against people who erect illegal hoardings. “A hoarding put up without police permission is condemnable since it has cost the life of a young engineer. How many more will have to lose their lives due to the arrogance of the rulers,” Stalin tweeted. No senior city police officer responded to calls over this accident.

