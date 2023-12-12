close_game
News / India News / Chennai: Staff suspended for handing over deceased baby in cardboard box

Chennai: Staff suspended for handing over deceased baby in cardboard box

ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Dec 12, 2023 09:04 AM IST

A staff member of Chennai’s Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital has been suspended after a stillborn child was handed over to the parents in a cardboard carton.

A staff member of Chennai’s Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital has been suspended after a stillborn child was handed over to the parents in a cardboard carton. The baby was born as the city was grappling with the destruction caused by cyclone Michaung.

On December 6, 20-year-old Sowmy delivered a stillborn baby in her house and brought her to the hospital around 5pm. A paediatrician confirmed the baby’s death. On December 10, the baby’s body was handed over to her father, Mansoor, in a cardboard carton. The father, a daily wage worker, told the media that hospital staff demanded a bribe of 2,500 for his baby to be cremated, which he couldn’t afford.

A three-member enquiry committee has also been formed to investigate the incident, it added.

The hospital, however, later apologised for the act, saying: “This is against the rules.” A three-member enquiry committee has also been formed to investigate the incident, it added.

