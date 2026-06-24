Chetan Chaudhary merely Siya's boyfriend, no concrete claims against him in Ketan's murder: Counsel

There is no concrete evidence against Chetan Chaudhary and he has been implicated in Ketan Agrawal's murder case, the defence counsel representing Siya Goyal's boyfriend said on Tuesday.

The defence lawyer has said that Chetan Chaudhary was implicated in Ketan Agrawal's murder case. (PTI/HT)

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Chetan Chaudhary was merely Siya Goyal's boyfriend, Advocate Ram Shahane representing the accused said, adding the allegations against him are "not concrete in nature".

Siya Goyal, 20, and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, 22, have been arrested in the murder case of Pune businessman Ketan Vishal Agarwal on June 18. The case, initially believed to be an accidental death, was found to be a murder plot as details unravelled and made police rethink at the accident.

Also Read: 'Was saving him from snake': Inside Siya Goyal's first Lohagad murder attempt that Ketan Agarwal survived

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{{^usCountry}} The CCTV footage from the foothills, a hoodie and over 2,000 calls exchanged between the two accused have strengthened the allegations against the duo. The police also said that the two have confessed to their crimes. What Chetan Chaudhary's lawyer said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CCTV footage from the foothills, a hoodie and over 2,000 calls exchanged between the two accused have strengthened the allegations against the duo. The police also said that the two have confessed to their crimes. What Chetan Chaudhary's lawyer said {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Advocate Ram Shahane, the counsel representing Chetan Chowdhury, has said that the FIR in the case doesn't describe Chowdhury's role and that the case contains allegations that are not concrete. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Advocate Ram Shahane, the counsel representing Chetan Chowdhury, has said that the FIR in the case doesn't describe Chowdhury's role and that the case contains allegations that are not concrete. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "If we look at the FIR, the allegations against him (Chetan Chaudhary) are not concrete. His role is not described. It is only said that he is (Siya's) boyfriend. He has been implicated in this case," the counsel told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If we look at the FIR, the allegations against him (Chetan Chaudhary) are not concrete. His role is not described. It is only said that he is (Siya's) boyfriend. He has been implicated in this case," the counsel told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The defence lawyer said that Chetan Chowdhury is merely the boyfriend of the main accused and he has been implicated on that basis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The defence lawyer said that Chetan Chowdhury is merely the boyfriend of the main accused and he has been implicated on that basis. {{/usCountry}}

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"We have pleaded that that accused role is not coming in this. How he has been implicated in this? This is the case of defence. The case is in its initial stages. Police is investigating the case and they have demanded the custody of seven days," he told the news agency.

What is the role of Chetan Chaudhary

The police has said that when Ketan Agarwal went to Lohagad Fort in Lonavala with Siya Goyal on June 18, Chetan Chaudhary had reached the site before the two.

During the investigation police investigated the CCTV footage at the foothills and identified Chaudhary wearing a hoodie on a hot summer day.

Also Read: Flowers, surprises and a proposal: Ketan Agarwal's last gift to the fiancee accused of killing him

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“When we checked the June 18 temperature, it was 33 degrees Celsius that morning. During scrutiny of CCTV footage from the foothills, we noticed a person wearing a hoodie with his head covered and also wearing headphones. This raised suspicion because such clothing was unusual considering the weather conditions,” senior police inspector Dinesh Tayade of Lonavala Rural Police told HT.

Police also revealed that Chaudhary also attempted to avoid detection by leaving his mobile phone at his Kondhwa residence rather than carrying it to the fort.

Investigators tracked CCTV footage and subsequently questioned both Chaudhary and Siya. During the interrogation, the two allegedly confessed to the crime, police said. The duo has been sent to police custody for seven days.

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