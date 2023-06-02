‘Beacon of courage & bravery’: PM Modi on 350th coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji

Chhatrapati Shivaji Shivaji ended the mindset of slavery and his ideas continue to inspire the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. PM Modi was addressing the nation on the 350th coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.(Twitter @narendramodi)

PM Modi was addressing the nation on the 350th coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Calling him the 'beacon' of bravery and courage, the Prime Minister said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj continues to inspire the country and his thoughts can be seen in the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji continues to inspire us. He was a beacon of bravery and courage and showed us self-governance. He ended the mindset of slavery. Shivaji was a great soldier as well as a great administrator. Today the reflection of his thoughts can be seen in the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," he said.

"This day is celebrated like a festival all over Maharashtra. When the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took place, it carried the slogan of Swaraj and the cheer of nationalism and brought new consciousness, new energy," PM Modi.

"The coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a wonderful and special chapter of that period. National welfare and public welfare have been the basic elements of his governance," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that taking inspiration from Shivaji Maharaj, the Indian Navy was freed from the trace of slavery and the identity of British rule was replaced by his royal seal.

PM Modi added, "Hundreds of years of slavery had taken away the self-esteem and confidence of our countrymen. It was a difficult task, at that time, to instil confidence in people. But, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, during that period, not only fought the invaders but also infused a belief in the people that self-rule was possible".

He further said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is known for his bravery as well as for his good governance and put forward a comprehensive vision of nation building.

"He established Swaraj (independence) as well as Suraaj (good governance). His works, governance system and policies are equally relevant today. Recognizing India's potential, the way he expanded the Navy, inspires us even today. It is the good fortune of our government that last year, taking inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, India freed the Navy from a trace of slavery. The identity of the British rule has been replaced by the royal seal of Shivaji Maharaj," PM Modi said.

PM Modi added, "Even after so many years, the values established by him are showing us the way forward. Based on these values, we have to complete the journey of 25 years of Amrit Kaal. This journey will be to make the India of Shivaji Maharaj's dreams... This will be the journey of Swaraj, good governance and self-reliance... This will be the journey of a developed India".