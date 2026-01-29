Chhattisgarh: 2 Maoists killed, arms seized in ongoing Bijapur encounter

Raipur: Security forces have recovered the bodies of two Maoists, along with weapons and ammunition, during an ongoing anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said on Thursday. An AK-47 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, and other weapons and ammunition were also seized from the spot. (Representative photo)

The operation was launched in the southern part of the district following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of armed Maoists. A team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was deployed for the search operation in the South Bastar region.

Officers said intermittent exchanges of fire between security forces and Maoists have been continuing since around 7 am. During the search, two Maoists’ bodies were recovered from the encounter site.

An AK-47 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, and other weapons and ammunition were also seized from the spot.

As the operation is still underway, officers said details regarding the exact location of the encounter, the number of security personnel involved, and other sensitive information are being withheld to ensure the safety of the forces. Intensive search operations in the surrounding areas are continuing, and a detailed report will be shared after the operation concludes.

Meanwhile, 11 security personnel were injured in six Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts during an anti-Maoist operation in Bijapur district on Sunday.

Bijapur accounted for a majority of the anti-Maoist operations in 2024 and 2025 amid heightened counter-insurgency efforts. The Union government has set a March 31, 2026, deadline for ending the Left-wing insurgency.