Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh: 4 of family, including 11-month-old, murdered over black magic

PTI |
Sep 12, 2024 10:45 PM IST

Four people from a family, including an 11 month old baby, were murdered in Chhattisgarh over suspicion of a family member practicing black magic.

A man, his two sisters and 11-month-old nephew were killed on Thursday in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on suspicion that a member of the family was practising black magic, a police official said.

Four people from a family were murdered in Chhattisgarh (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Four people from a family were murdered in Chhattisgarh (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The murders took place at 6pm in Chharchhed village under Kasdol police station limits and a man and his two sons have been detained and are being interrogated, he added.

Read more: Chhattisgarh: Girls drink beer inside govt school in viral video, probe ordered

"Chaitram Kaivartya (47), his sisters Jamuna (28) and Yashoda (30), and Jamuna's son Yash were killed with sharp weapons and a hammer. We have detained Ramnath Patle and his two sons. They are from the same village. Patle's daughter had taken ill recently and he suspected it was due to black magic practised by Chaitram Kaivartya's mother," the official said.

"Chaitram's mother was not at home when the attack, allegedly by Patle and his two sons, took place. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On