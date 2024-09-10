Chhattisgarh: Girls drink beer inside govt school in viral video, probe ordered

A video of a group of girl students drinking beer inside a government school in Chhattisgarh went viral on social media, sparking an outrage. The video was reportedly from inside a school in Bilaspur district, and prompted the education authorities to launch a swift probe in the matter, said officials. A video of students drinking beer inside school surfaced (Representational image)(Instagram)

The purported video was from the Government Higher Secondary School in Bhatchaura village in the Masturi area and was shot on July 29, reported PTI. TR Sahu, District Education Officer (DEO) of Bilaspur, said that the video showed girls drinking beer and soft drinks while inside school premises.

The viral video got thousands of views on social media and viewers criticised the school authorities and teachers for lax security inside the premises.

A three-member committee was constituted to probe the alleged incident, and the team recorded the statements of concerned students and teachers on Monday, he said.

The students in the video, during the investigation in the matter, said that they were just waving beer bottles on camera for fun but had not consumed any alcohol inside the school.

"Action will be taken against the principal and the head of the institution to ensure that such incidents don't recur in schools. Besides, notices will be sent to the parents of the girls involved," the official said.

According to the official sources, some girls celebrated their classmate's birthday inside a classroom on July 29, and they allegedly consumed beer during the party. One of the students later shared the videos and photographs on social media.

Till now, the school authorities have not taken action against any student in the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)