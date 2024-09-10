Noida schools struggling with implementation of NEP for new nursery admissions

Several schools in Noida are grappling with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 even four years after its adoption. While many top CBSE schools in the city have gradually tightened their procedures and adhered to strict guidelines for nursery admissions, several others continue to grapple with issues such as inadequate infrastructure, alignment of nursery curricula with NEP guidelines, and formulation of a proper plan for implementing the policy. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Under the NEP 2020, Noida, like other regions, has aligned its nursery admissions with new guidelines on age. For nursery admissions for session 2025-26, which will commence from April 1, 2025, the minimum age for nursery admission is three years. The new age criteria for nursery admission is intended to help students, parents, and educational institutions adjust to the change.

While many top Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in the city have gradually tightened their procedures and adhered to strict guidelines for nursery admissions, which are currently ongoing, several others continue to grapple with issues such as inadequate infrastructure, alignment of nursery curricula with NEP guidelines, and formulation of a proper plan for implementing the policy.

The foundational stage, according to NEP, consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children between three to eight years, which includes three years of preschool education followed by classes 1 and 2.

Renu Singh, principal of Amity International School, Noida, said the school adheres to stringent age guidelines and that the policy framework is beneficial for student’s development.

“We are following NEP as it is good for the child. It is better that a student starts class 1 at the age of six years, which will help with better coordination and understanding,” Singh said.

Asha Prabhakar, Principal of Bal Bharti Public School, said a common challenge faced by all schools is access to adequate space and infrastructure. “The NEP 2020 has been implemented in schools of Uttar Pradesh, and it was implemented from the 2024-25 session. But every school has constraints when it comes to space availability. For example if nursery has four sections, four additional classes will be required,” said Prabhakar.

Somerville International School principal MN Arul Raj said their school did not have any space or infrastructure constraints.

“We are following the NEP and we have segmented the classes into Pre-level 1 (nursery), Pre-level 2 (lower KG) and Pre-level 3 (upper KG). Pre-level 2 is the latest addition due to the new policy. So we admitted students at the age of 3+, 4+ and 5+ to these classes. We have not faced any infra problems as yet and have enough classrooms to accommodate our students. We only take about 31 students in each class. We are also making a change to the student report card to align it with the policy and development of the student,” Raj said.

Ritu Kohli, Principal of Apeejay School, Noida said, “Our infrastructure and resources are well-equipped to implement NEP, focusing on both scholastic and co-scholastic development. Our primary aim is to foster holistic development with special emphasis on life skills and vocational education and value education.”

Gautam Budh Nagar Basic Education Officer (BEO) Rahul Panwar urged stakeholders to be more prepared and adhere to government norms.

“Both the centre and the state are continuously updating schools and parents about the norms of the new education policy and a lot of relaxations have been tendered in these four years to entities. If schools are facing infrastructure issues, they should have made themselves more capable in these years and constructed classrooms accordingly,” said Panwar.

Manoj Kataria, founder of Gautam Budh Nagar parents welfare society, said several parents were still confused about the new norms. “I believe the district education department should have also held awareness programmes or used mass advertisements to make more people aware,” Kataria said.

“As far as dissemination of information is concerned, media is regularly informing people about the changes and updates on NEP and how it will pan out on admissions. It is for the people to read about all these things. These guidelines are to be followed and are for the benefit of all students,” Panwar said.