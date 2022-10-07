Home / India News / Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable dies by suicide

Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable dies by suicide

india news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 01:59 PM IST

Bijapur SP Anjaneya Vaishnav said the constable was from Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh and did not leave a note

The Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable died by suicide at his camp in Bijapur (Getty Images)
ByS Kareemuddin

BASTAR : A constable with the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) died by suicide in Bastar’s Bijapur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the camp of the CAF’s 15th battalion around 11pm on Wednesday.

Bijapur superintendent of police Anjaneya Vaishnav said the incident took place at a camp in Dharona village, seven kilometres from Bijapur district headquarters.

The constable, a resident of Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, shot himself with his service rifle. He died on the spot.

The senior officer said it is not clear what led the constable to take the extreme step. “A case is registered in Bijapur police station and we are probing the matter,” he added.

