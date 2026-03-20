Chhattisgarh: Bill aimed a curbing exam malpractices passed; 10 years jail, ₹1 cr fine proposed

The Chhattisgarh assembly on Friday passed a stringent bill aimed at curbing paper leaks and other malpractices in public recruitment and professional entrance examinations, proposing penalties of up to 10 years’ imprisonment and fines of up to ₹1 crore. Anti-exam malpractice bill passed in Chhattisgarh, proposing up to 10-year jail (Representative photo)

The Chhattisgarh (Lok Bharti evam Vyavsayik Parikshao mein Anuchit Sadhano ki Roktham) Vidheyak, 2026, was cleared after a detailed discussion in the house.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the legislation is intended to send a strong message to those involved in examination-related irregularities. “This law sends a strict message to the exam mafia. Those involved in cheating or irregularities will face stringent action,” Sai said, adding that the objective is to make the examination system more transparent and reliable.

“It is not just a punitive measure but also aimed at securing the future of youth,” he added.

Sai alleged that recruitment processes during the previous government had been marred by irregularities, citing the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) issue, which the CBI is currently investigating.

Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant supported the bill, saying strict action against organised cheating networks is necessary. However, he criticised the government for repeatedly targeting the previous regime.

“Governments come and go. The issue must be addressed seriously, and the focus should now be on governance rather than the past,” Mahant said.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the legislation seeks to enhance transparency, integrity and fairness in examinations conducted for recruitment and admission to higher educational institutions. It aims to deter individuals, organised groups and institutions involved in unfair practices for monetary or undue gain, while instilling confidence among candidates.

The bill includes provisions to protect whistleblowers by ensuring the confidentiality of their identity and providing legal safeguards to encourage the reporting of offences.

It defines key terms such as “candidate”, “public examination”, “unfair means”, “organised crime” and “service provider”, and covers all stages of the examination process—from setting and printing of question papers to evaluation and declaration of results.

The use of unfair means, facilitation of cheating, unauthorised entry into examination centres, and interference in the conduct of exams have been prohibited. Only approved centres can be used for conducting examinations, except in exceptional circumstances such as natural disasters, subject to notification.

Candidates found guilty of malpractice will have their results cancelled and will be barred from appearing in public examinations for a minimum of one year, extendable up to three years. However, they will not face permanent disqualification from future exams or public employment.

For individuals other than candidates, the bill prescribes imprisonment ranging from three to 10 years, along with fines of up to ₹10 lakh. Offences such as unauthorised possession or disclosure of question papers, illegal entry into centres, and tampering with evaluation records may attract jail terms of one to five years and fines of up to ₹5 lakh.

Service providers and institutions found guilty can face fines of up to ₹1 crore, recovery of examination-related costs, and debarment from conducting exams for at least three years.

In cases involving organised crime, properties of the accused may be attached and confiscated under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The bill also provides that offences will be investigated by officers not below the rank of sub-inspector, with the state government empowered to transfer cases to central or state agencies if required.