Chhattisgarh CM Baghel to write to Yogi on viral video of CRPF constable

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:56 IST

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday decided to write to his counterpart in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, after a video of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable seeking inquiry into his land being taken away from him went viral.

Video of CRPF constable, Pramod Kumar posted in Bastar’s Sukma district, surfaced on Monday afternoon in which he sought help from UP government to get his agriculture land back and threatened to follow the path of ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ if his demand was not met.

Kumar is posted with the 74 battalion of CRPF in Sukma and is resident of Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. He had alleged in the video that his land has been grabbed by his uncle.

“Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has decided to write a letter to UP chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) for ensuring justice of Constable Pramod Kumar who is posted in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency hit district,” said commissioner public relations, Chhattisgarh government, Taran Sinhna.

Director General of Police (DGP) Chhattisgarh D M Awasthi said that he informed the senior officials of CRPF about the viral video.

“I have informed special director general of CRPF about the video and urged him to take steps to help the constable,” said Awasthi said.

In the video, the constable narrated his ordeal and alleged that he and his family were being continuously threatened.

“My three uncles grabbed my land in Hathras. I sent my wife to Hathras tehsil and registered a case and even after that my uncles managed to take my land. They encroached upon my land where we were doing farming for last one year...” said Kumar in self made video.

Kumar said in the video that he had even informed the commandant of battalion about the incident, who had written a written to superintendent of police of Hathras and collector but they did not respond.

“My uncles are threatening me and my family ….. I urge the CM to conduct an inquiry in the case,” he said, alleging that his uncle has beaten his brother and family.

The CPRF officials did not comment on his video.

