Home / India News / Chhattisgarh CM demands 'new trains', GST dues ahead of Budget 2023

Chhattisgarh CM demands 'new trains', GST dues ahead of Budget 2023

india news
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 07:59 AM IST

CM Bhupesh Baghel said people have demanded for new trains in Jagdalpur and Surguja areas, and demanded that GST and central excise dues for the state to be released at the earliest.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (HT Photo)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel laid down a set of demands for his state ahead of the Union budget presentation. He said people have demanded for new trains in Jagdalpur and Surguja areas, and demanded that GST and central excise dues for the state to be released at the earliest.

LIVE| Check out Budget 2023 updates here

"Earlier, there used to be a separate Railway Budget. But now, such announcements are not made separately. We also demand that our share of GST and central excise dues be released at the earliest," Baghel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Union budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year would be the last full budget by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It will be presented in the Parliament on February 1.

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu touched upon issues ranging from defence, women empowerment and space to the importance of duties the Amrit Kaal to build a developed India during her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the session.

LIVE| Check out income tax updates here

"The benefit of a stable and decisive government is being reaped by us against the biggest crisis in 100 years and in tackling the situation that arose after it. Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my government took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries," she said.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
budget 2023 budget
budget 2023 budget
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out