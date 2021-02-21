Chhattisgarh CM requests Rajnath to expedite army cantonment set up at Bilaspur
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested defence minister Rajnath Singh to expedite setting up of an army cantonment in Bilaspur for which the state claims to have provided about 1000 acres of land.
“Initially, the requirement of an airstrip was stated for setting up the army cantonment. In view of the aviation requirements of the region, the state government has developed the airstrip and completed the necessary procedure. The Bilasabai Caveen Airport, Bilaspur is now recognized by DGCA in 3C VFR category and is available for civil aviation and the army’s use,” a press release issued by Chhattisgarh government quoting CM’s letter stated.
The CM further stated that Chhattisgarh is keen on setting up an army camp at Chakarbhata, Bilaspur.
“The establishment of army cantonment in the state will not only speed up the proper development of this area, but also provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state. The presence of army cantonment in the state is also expected to help in the eradication of Maoist extremism,” the letter stated.
Baghel requested for fast tracking the process of establishing the cantonment and assured that other related requirements of the MoD and the army will be taken care of by the state government.
