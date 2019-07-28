Chhattisgarh demands Rs 2,150 crore from Centre for police welfare

For the well-being of the security personnel posted in the left wing extremism (LWE) areas of the state, the Chhattisgarh home department has demanded for Rs 2,150 crores from the 15th Finance Commission.

The 15th Finance Commission, headed by Chairman NK Singh along with its members and senior officials were on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh from July 23 to July 25. The team met senior officials of the Chhattisgarh administration and also CM Bhupesh Baghel.

“We have demanded Rs 2300 crores from the Commission in which about Rs 2150 crore is for building houses for the police and the rest Rs 150 crore is for enhancing the training institutes of the police,” a senior IPS officer present in the meeting said.

According to the Chhattisgarh police record, there are about 75,000 police personnel for whom about only 15,000 houses have been built.

“We have demanded the money for building houses across the state but the important part is for LWE areas. Out of 27 districts, 14 are Maoist affected and we have limited resources hence for LWE areas, we have very less amount to spend on housing facility. This time, if we get this money we can build the other 15,000 houses,” said home secretary CK Khetan talking to Hindustan Times.

It is worth mentioning here that the Chhattisgarh police personnel get only 7 percent of their basic for renting houses.

“In most cases, police personnel get less than Rs 1,000 for renting a house, which is practically not possible today. If a constable is fighting for the nation in LWE area, he/she wants his family to live in peace, which will enhance the well-being and in turn their efficiency. The aim is to motivate the police personnel fighting in LWE areas,” said another senior police official posted in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh police records that more than 65 percent of the total Chhattisgarh police force is posted in LWE districts of the state and in most of the districts, the residential facility is negligible.

“We have also demanded money for specialized warfare institutes which include – jungle warfare Institute of Kanker district and four Counter Insurgency and Anti-Terrorism (CIATC).

