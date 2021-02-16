Chhattisgarh: Deputy Sarpanch killed, 2 injured by suspected Maoists in Bastar
- Shatrughan Korram, 34, former deputy sarpanch of Temrugaon, was shot dead by an unknown group of people in Chalka weekly market and fled after the attack
Maoists allegedly killed a former deputy sarpanch and injured two others during a kangaroo court (Jan Adalat) in Amujhmad area of Naryanpur district of Bastar region, police said on Tuesday, in yet another case of increasing targeting of panchayat body heads, who are considered a link between the villages and the administration.
The increasing killing of villagers in Maoist-infested areas in the jungles of Bastar division comes at the time when the number of encounters with left-wing extremists has come down by around 40% in the past one year. Also, there have been reports of a dip in the recruitment of cadre for Maoists. Experts believe that all these factors have caused some desperation among Maoists, who are now attacking villagers to create a scare.
In this case, the police said the two injured have been admitted to a district hospital and the deceased body has been brought to district headquarters for postmortem.
“The incident took place on Monday evening in Temrugaon under Benur police station. Shatrughan Korram, 34, former deputy sarpanch of Temrugaon, was shot dead by an unknown group of people in Chalka weekly market and fled after the attack,” said inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P. The injured were Ramesh Yadav (57) and Batti Karam (35).
Superintendent of Police ( SP), Narayanpur, Mohit Garg, there were pamphlets from Maoists Bayanar Area Committee claiming that Korram was a police informer and he would be killed like his father was shot dead in 2007.
“Police team has been sent to the incident site and dead body recovered. Search parties were also sent but Maoists fled,” the SP said.
On January 24, a deputy sarpanch was killed allegedly by Maoists in the Kondagaon district of Bastar region. Similarly, on January 6, a sarpanch of a village in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district was killed by Maoists at his home.
Senior police officers believe that Maoists want to create an environment of fear among villagers which can help them increase recruitment.
“There has been a decrease in recruitment of sentries in 2017-18. The other very important factor behind recent killings is that there is total indiscipline in the ranks of Maoists, with local cadres now killing people without even taking the approval of senior cadres. And lastly, there is total ideological disarray with movement becoming an armed war with no ethics,” a police officer, who was not willing to be named, said.
Also Read: 15 former Maoist couples marry on Valentine's Day in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada
The tribal activists have condemned the continuous killing of civilians.
“I don’t know why Maoists are killing villagers but this should be stopped. If Maoists claim they are here for tribals why are they killing them? Maoist should answer this question?,” said Soni Sori, a Bastar-based activist.
Bela Bhatia, a human rights activist, also condemned the recent killing and said that any capital punishment should be condemned.
Last Saturday, Maoists in Chhattisgarh have allegedly issued a threat to five people, including journalists, accusing them of pro-corporate and pro-government activities.
Chhattisgarh police, which are yet to establish the veracity of the threat, have cited it as another evidence of Maoists' growing ‘frustration’ in the region.
As per the records of Chhattisgarh police, total of 36 policemen lost their lives in Maoists' attacks in Bastar in 2020 while total 46 civilians were killed in 308 incidents of Maoists perpetrated violence in Bastar last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: India's national recovery rate improves to 97.32%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home minister Amit Shah expresses condolences over bus accident in MP's Sidhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Deputy Sarpanch killed, 2 injured by suspected Maoists in Bastar
- Shatrughan Korram, 34, former deputy sarpanch of Temrugaon, was shot dead by an unknown group of people in Chalka weekly market and fled after the attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Congress govt in Puducherry slips into minority as another lawmaker quits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police ask Zoom to share details of farm stir ‘toolkit’ meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA court sends alleged terror operative to police remand in Jammu IED case
- Qazi Waseem was arrested from Chandigarh and brought to Jammu on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Portals of Badrinath shrine to open on May 18
- The portals of Badrinath shrine were closed in November last year for the winter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sena backs TMC MP Mahua Moitra over her right to privacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What led to a dramatic fall in Covid-19 cases in India? Experts debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC asks Centre to file response on PIL seeking regulation of OTT platforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: SC allows PIL on priority Covid jabs for legal fraternity
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna court hands death sentence to school principal for minor’s rape
- The principal's accomplice was sentenced to life imprisonment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On rising petrol, diesel prices, Surjewala makes sharp attack at govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 days after flying to Maldives, seaplane to land in Ahmedabad today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In dry Nagaland, over 1000 liquor cases registered during peak of Covid pandemic
- Nagaland has been under total prohibition since 1989 but its implementation has often been questioned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox