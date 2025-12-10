Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chhattisgarh: Four Maoists carrying 23 lakh bounty surrender in Kanker

ByRitesh Mishra
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 06:14 pm IST

The four Maoists surrendered under the Poona Margem (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) initiative, Kanker senior superintendent of police (SP) I K Elesela said in a statement

Raipur: Four more Maoists, including a cadre involved in the 2009 Madanwada ambush that killed 29 security personnel, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Under the state’s rehabilitation policy, all four were provided immediate assistance of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 each. (Representative photo)
Under the state’s rehabilitation policy, all four were provided immediate assistance of 50,000 each. (Representative photo)

“The four, among them two women, collectively carried a reward of 23 lakh. They surrendered before senior police and Border Security Force (BSF) officials under the Poona Margem (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) initiative,” Kanker senior superintendent of police (SP) I K Elesela said in a statement.

The initiative, launched by the Bastar range police, has emerged as a “long-term effort for peace building and social reintegration” across the seven districts of the region, Elesela’s statement added.

Police officers said that among the surrendered cadres, Kajal alias Rajita Vedada (19), a member of Company No. 10 of the Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) division of the Maoists, carried a reward of 8 lakh, while three others — Manjula alias Laxmi Potai (37), Vilas alias Chaitu Usendi (42) and Ramsai alias Lakhan Marrapi (42) — carried bounties of 5 lakh each.

Potai, a member of the west Bastar division’s technical team, was involved in 16 Maoist-related incidents between 2006 and 2025, including the 2009 Madanwada–Korkoti ambush in which then Rajnandgaon SP Vinod Choubey and 28 other personnel were killed, police said.

Marrapi, an area committee member, was involved in more than 42 Maoist-related incidents from 2004 to 2025, including the 2008 Gumdideeh–Konde ambush that killed six personnel and the 2019 Mahla attack in which four jawans were killed.

Under the state’s rehabilitation policy, all four were provided immediate assistance of 50,000 each.

“The Chhattisgarh government’s rehabilitation policy has been attracting Maoists. Families want their members to leave violence behind and return to normal life,” Elesela said.

“Maoists should abandon their misleading and violent ideology and rejoin society without fear. The ‘Poona Margem’ policy ensures that those who come back receive a secure, dignified and self-reliant future,” he added.

Also Read: Maoists in MMC zone seek time till Feb 2026 to surrender, ask 3 states to halt ops

More than 2,380 Maoists, including several senior cadres, have surrendered in the state in the last two years, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet approved the procedure for scrutiny and withdrawal of cases against surrendered Maoists under the Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy 2025. The policy allows consideration of case withdrawal based on the good conduct of surrendered cadres and their contribution to anti-Maoist efforts.

The Centre has set a target of eliminating Maoism from the country by March 31, 2026.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Chhattisgarh: Four Maoists carrying 23 lakh bounty surrender in Kanker
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On