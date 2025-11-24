Maoists in MMC zone seek time till Feb 2026 to surrender, ask 3 states to halt ops

The Maharashtra–Madhya Pradesh–Chhattisgarh (MMC) Special Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist) has sought time till February 15, 2026 to lay down arms and join the government’s rehabilitation process. Officials added that while rehabilitation avenues remain available. (Representative file photo)

The statement, issued on November 22, was released in a press note signed by Anant, spokesperson of the committee.

The MMC zone, which covers the dense tri-junction forests of Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) and Rajnandgaon–Kabirdham (Chhattisgarh), has historically served as a strategic corridor linking northern and western regions to the Dandakaranya core.

For years, the area supported company- and platoon-level People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) formations, facilitated movement of cadres between Bastar and Gadchiroli.

Officials say sustained operations over the past few years have significantly weakened the zone, reducing the number of active armed cadres and disrupting supply lines.

According to the release, the group intends to move towards “PLGA-free activities” and requested the three state governments to suspend search and anti-Maoist operations during the transition period.

The note said the organisation functions through collective approval, and the extended timeline was required because different units lack direct communication channels. It asked the state governments to ensure the appeal reaches all underground cadres without delay.

The committee also sought permission to interact with “some public representatives and journalists” to facilitate a mutually agreed schedule for surrender and rehabilitation.

The group said it will issue another press statement announcing a “definite date for laying down arms” after initial engagement with the governments and urged the three states to treat the process as an opportunity to “restore peace” in the region.

Senior Chhattisgarh police officials said the offer will be examined, but maintained that surrender is an option already open to all armed cadres.

Additional director general (ADG) (Naxal Operations) Vivekanand Sinha said the police have a consistent policy on the issue.

“They are welcome to surrender anytime or anyplace. The Maoists know the locations of the nearest camp and they can reach there without any condition,” he said.

Officials added that while rehabilitation avenues remain available, coordinated operations in the MMC belt will continue to prevent regrouping of surviving formations.