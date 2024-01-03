Chhattisgarh government asks CBI to probe irregularities in recruitment exam

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday said that it has decided to hand over the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment scam probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), three days after the state government resorted general consent for the CBI to investigate cases in the state. (Representative Photo)

The alleged scam took place when ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress was in power in the state.

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday at Nava Raipur.

“In the interest of youths of the state, the state government has decided to hand over the case of complaints related to irregularities in CGPSC examination-2021 recruitment to the CBI for a detailed investigation,” a press release issued by the Chhattisgarh government stated.

The CGPSC examination 2021 process was completed in three years. The prelim exam was held in 2021, and the main exam in 2022, while the result of the interview was released this year. The CGPSC released a selection list for 170 posts in 12 different state government departments.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had previously sought a CBI probe alleging irregularities and nepotism in the selection and evaluation processes of the state recruitment body.

It alleged that the relatives and kin of senior administrative officers, bureaucrats and politicians were selected and demanded a probe.

Following this, a number of candidates moved the court alleging irregularities, blocking the appointments.

Notably, during the assembly campaign in Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah promised to act against the irregularities in the recruitment process and said that a probe would be ordered if the BJP came into power in the state.