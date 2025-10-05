Raipur, The newly launched Chief Minister Rural Bus Service Scheme will provide public transport services in remote areas of Chhattisgarh, covering 250 villages in the first phase, a government official said on Sunday. Chhattisgarh govt rolls out rural bus scheme to boost connectivity in remote areas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday flagged off buses during the launch of the scheme in Jagdalpur.

The ambitious scheme seeks to provide bus services to villages that have remained untouched by public transport and will ensure safe, timely and affordable travel, significantly improving the standard of living in rural areas, a government statement said.

In the first phase, the scheme will cover villages in the tribal-dominated Bastar and Surguja divisions, and services will begin on 34 routes with 34 buses, connecting 250 villages across 11 districts, it said.

The initiative will be a boon for villages that have limited road connectivity, where people often walk long distances to reach district headquarters or other key centres, the statement said.

An official said that the primary objective of the scheme is to ensure seamless bus connectivity from Gram Panchayats to district headquarters, which will provide villagers easier access to healthcare, education, employment, and markets.

Under the CMBRS, the government has also made provisions for viability gap funding to bus operators, ensuring their financial stability and sustained service delivery in these remote areas, he said.

The move will also generate local employment opportunities, the official said.

The chief minister on Saturday said that the state's goal is to ensure that no village in Chhattisgarh is left out of mainstream development.

"The CMRBS is aimed at simplifying rural life and connecting villages to towns. It is not just about providing transport facilities but also about strengthening the rural economy," he said.

The scheme will prove to be a milestone in terms of connectivity and in advancing social and economic equality, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.