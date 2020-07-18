e-paper
Chhattisgarh imposes fines from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for violating Covid-19 lockdown norms

Chhattisgarh imposes fines from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for violating Covid-19 lockdown norms



india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:12 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Owners of commercial institutions and shops will be liable to pay Rs 200 in penalty if social distancing protocols are flouted in their facilities, the official said.(Shankar Narayan/HT Photo. Representative image)
         

People found spitting in public places and violating home quarantine and social distancing norms will be fined from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Saturday.

Earlier, the state government had imposed a fine of Rs 100 for those not wearing masks in public places. It is compulsory for people to wear a face mask or face covering while stepping outdoors, in offices, factories, hospitals, markets, etc.

Owners of commercial institutions and shops will be liable to pay Rs 200 in penalty if social distancing protocols are flouted in their facilities, the official said.

The official said as per a notification issued by the state health department in this regard, nayab tehsildars, assistant sub-inspectors and officers authorised by the district magistrates concerned will be appointed to collect fines from those who violate the protocol.

Non-payment of penalty will attract legal action under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, he added.

The official also said every person is required to wear face mask or face covering while travelling by two wheelers and four wheelers.

According to the Union health ministry, Chhattisgarh logged nearly 5,000 cases and 23 deaths due to Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease. The number of active cases climbed to 1,429 and more than 3,500 people have been discharged/cured so far in the state.

(with inputs from PTI)

