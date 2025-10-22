Chhattisgarh: Man kills wife, dies by suicide after confessing on Instagram

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and posted a ‘confession’ on Instagram before dying by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the couple was last seen entering their room around 11 pm on Monday. (Representative image/ PTI)

In a social media post, the man reportedly blamed his wife’s parents for his actions.

A team of officers and forensic experts visited the spot. “The postmortem report revealed that the woman was strangled with a scarf, while the husband used a sari to hang himself,” a police officer said.

As per the family’s statement, the couple got married a year ago. A few months into the wedding, the couple began living with the woman’s parents. They were visiting the husband’s family for Diwali when the incident took place, a police officer said.

According to the police, the couple was last seen entering their room around 11 pm on Monday. The next morning, when they did not respond to repeated knocks, the man’s elder brother peeped through the ventilation and found the wife lying motionless on the floor and the man hanging from the ceiling, the officer said

Family members broke open the door and informed the police.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290