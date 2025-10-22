Man dies by suicide in UP's Muzaffarnagar, claims harassment by wife, in-laws: Report

A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar after allegedly being harassed by his wife and in-laws, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday citing police. UP Police that the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further probe is underway. (Representative image/PTI)

The man, identified as Arif, was a resident of Charthawal town's Murda Patti locality. He reportedly consumed poison, which led to his death.

Before taking the extreme step on Tuesday, Arif recorded a video in which he said that his wife and in-laws should be held responsible for his death, said police.

After Arif consumed poison, he was rushed to Muzaffarnagar Medical College where he was declared dead by doctors, said Station House Officer (SHO) Jasvir Singh. He also added that the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further probe is underway.

"The man's video is being examined and necessary action will be taken," PTI quoted Singh as saying.

Similar incidents On Monday morning, a 34-year-old man, identified as Sagar, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of GT Mall in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru.

Sagar was a engineering dropout and was not married or employed, said police.

On Saturday morning, October 18, a 45-year-old man, who was a property dealer by profession, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 14th floor of a residential building in a Sector 143 society in Faridabad’s Sikri village, according to police. The next, a note was recovered from the spot in which, he had accused his business partners of embezzling ₹8 crore, said a senior officer at Sector 58 police station.

“We received a complaint from his son, who said he tried to reach out to his father multiple times before he committed suicide,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290