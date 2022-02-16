Chhattisgarh: Maoists release engineer and his assistant 4 days after abduction

RAIPUR: The Maoists on Tuesday evening released an engineer and his assistant who were taken hostage from Bastar’s Bijapur district, police said.

“The engineer Ashok Pawar and worker Anand Yadav, who were abducted, have been released and sent for medical examination,” said inspector general of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P.

The engineer and his assistant, who were working for a private construction company engaged in the building of a bridge over a river in the district, were allegedly abducted by Maoists on Friday.

Police said that both Ashok Pawar (38) and Anand Yadav (27) are the residents of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Pawar’s wife, Sonal and his two daughters have been camping in Bijapur district for the last two days and made an emotional appeal through a video for the release of the engineer and his assistant.

Tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai also appealed the Maoists to release the engineer and his assistant.

This was the second abduction by the Maoists in the last three months in Bastar region.

Earlier in October last year, a 35-year-old Chhattisgarh sub-engineer and a peon were abducted in Bijapur district.

