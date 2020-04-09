Chhattisgarh: NIA arrests two accused involved in MLA Bhima Mandavi murder case

india

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) arrested two accused involved in MLA Bhima Mandavi murder case on Wednesday and produced them before NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.

The court has granted their custody to the NIA for six days for interrogation.

On April 9, 2019, MLA Mandavi and four police personnel, travelling in a vehicle, were killed in a powerful IED blast triggered by Maoists near Shyamgiri village of Dantewada.

As per the press release issued by the NIA on Wednesday, two accused - Bhima Tati and Madka (a resident of Patel Para of Tikanpal Village in Dantewada district) - were allegedly involved in MLA’s murder case.

“Initial investigation has revealed that aforesaid two accused are CPI (Maoist) workers and they were instrumental in providing logistic support and shelter to the Maoists and were part of the larger conspiracy to plant and execute the IED blast which led to the killing of MLA Mandavi and four policemen,” said the press release.

The NIA, in May 2019, registered a case under the Indian Penal Code’s Arms Act, the Explosives Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the attack. The NIA, which reached Dantewada for the investigation, was denied documents pertaining to the case by the local police.

It had first approached its designated local court over the matter and later approached the High Court Bilaspur in June.

After the High Court’s intervention, the documents/properties related to the case were handed over to the NIA by Chhattisgarh Police on March 17, 2020.