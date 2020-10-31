e-paper
Chhattisgarh police constable held for torturing two-year-old

Chhattisgarh police constable held for torturing two-year-old

Police superintendent said termination process of the constable has started.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 14:46 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Police superintendent Jitendra Meena said Avinash Rai tortured the girl as her mother was unable to repay some money she had borrowed from him
Police superintendent Jitendra Meena said Avinash Rai tortured the girl as her mother was unable to repay some money she had borrowed from him(AP FILE)
         

A Chhattisgarh police constable was arrested on Saturday for allegedly torturing a two-year-old girl with cigarette butts in the state’s Balod.

Police superintendent Jitendra Meena said Avinash Rai tortured the girl as her mother was unable to repay some money she had borrowed from him. He added the accused also insisted the girl call him “papa” while torturing her.

Meena said the mother lodged a case against the constable on Friday.

Chhattisgarh police chief DM Awasthi called it a heinous crime and added the accused has no right to remain in the police force. “I have told the SP [Meena] to terminate him as soon as possible.”

Meena said the termination process has been started.

