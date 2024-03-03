Chhattisgarh police constable, Maoist killed in gunfight in Kanker

Raipur: A Chhattisgarh police constable and a Maoist were killed in an encounter between security forces and Maoists in Bastar’s Kanker district on Sunday, according to a statement issued by police. (Representative Photo)

“Constable Ramesh Kurethi, belonging to Bastar Fighters - a unit of state police, was killed in the gunfight. He was also a resident of Kanker district. A body of a Maoist and an AK-47 rifle were recovered from the spot,” the statement reads.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Hidur village under Chhotebethiya police station when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, said police.

Chhattisgarh police based on specific input about the presence of senior Maoist cadres in the Hidur forest area launched an operation in the forests. The team included personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, along with the Border Security Force (BSF) and district force.

According to the police, the gunfight is still ongoing in the forests. “Search operation is underway in the area and more details are awaited,” a senior police officer said.