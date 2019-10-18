e-paper
Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Chhattisgarh police files closure report in connection with case against CM Bhupesh Baghel

In 2017, the Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered a case against then state Congress president Baghel and members of his family for alleged irregularities in plot allotment in Durg district.Baghel had denied the allegations

india Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:20 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
         

The Chhattisgarh police filed a closure report on Thursday in connection with a case of irregularities against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his family members, which was registered two years back.

In 2017, the Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered a case against then state Congress president Baghel and members of his family for alleged irregularities in plot allotment in Durg district.Baghel had denied the allegations, saying the case was a part of a political witch hunt by the then ruling BJP and also protested in front of the EOW office in Raipur along with his family members.

“After investigation, we have submitted a closure report before the court which was duly approved by honorable court,” said Inspector general (IG) of EOW, GP Singh talking to Hindustan Times.

As per the EOW sources, the hearing of the case was going on for last two months and on Thursday the court has accepted the closure report filed by the EOW.  

According to the complaint, in 1995, Baghel was the ex-officio member of Special Area Development Authority, which allotted land under Mansarovar scheme in Bhilai. The complaint had alleged that Baghel, used his political position to allot 12 plots, which were meant for lower income people, measuring over 8,000 square feet in the name of his family members.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 14:20 IST

