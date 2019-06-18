Chhattisgarh police lodge case against Raman Singh’s son in chit fund scam

Chhattisgarh police registered a case of cheating against Abhishek Singh, former MP and son of senior BJP leader Raman Singh, and nineteen others in Surguja district on Tuesday in a chit fund company scam case.

The FIR was registered after a local court ordered the police to investigate a scam by a chit fund company Anmol India, which was operating in Surguja area.

“On the direction of special judge of Surguja, we have registered a case against former MP Abhishek Singh and 19 others accused in Anmol India chit fund company case under Section 420 and Section 10, Protection of Interest of Chhattisgarh Depositors Act 2005 .Other sections could follow after the investigation,” said KC Agarwal, inspector general (IG) of Surguja division.

The IG further said that court instructions came over a complaint filed by one Premsagar Gupta in Surguja court in this regard. Abhishek Singh was reportedly one of the campaigners of the company.

No arrest has taken place till now, the IG added.

On being contacted former MP Abhishek Singh said, “I have no connection with Anmol India and I will come out clear after the investigation “ said former MP Abhishek Singh.

As per application filed in court the complainant Gupta alleged that he had invested Rs 98,876 in Anmol India Company but the company did not return the amount and folded up. Subsequently, the complainant reached the concerned police station and SP Ambikapur, but no action was taken.

Later, Gupta filed an application with the court in Ambikapur and sought justice.

On May 30, 2019, the court passed an order accepting the case and said that the material contained in the application is against the accused and the crime of cognitive nature.

The court instructed the police to register a case against 20 accused mentioned in the application including former MP Abhishek Singh, BJP Mayor of Rajnandgaon Madhusudan Yadav and BJP leader Naresh Daklia.

