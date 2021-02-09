Chhattisgarh: Police 'notice' to panchayat representatives to move to safer area
- Manpur is considered a severely affected Maoist area in Rajnandgaon district of the state which comes under the CPI (Maoist) designated MMC zone.
After Maoists killed two people in the last fifteen days in the newly formed MMC (Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh) zone, Chhattisgarh police have asked panchayat representatives of Manpur area to move to their relatives' or other safer places from far-flung villages in the jungle.
Manpur is considered a severely affected Maoist area in Rajnandgaon district which comes under the CPI (Maoist) designated MMC zone.
The state police sent a letter to the panchayat representatives in Manpur, titled ‘Notice’, stating that in the recent past, Maoists have targeted panchayat representatives/ tribals, branding them as police informers.
“ As per the police informers, some people in the area are on the target of the Maoists, hence, instead of living in far-flung jungle areas, move to safer place of some relative’s place ..” the letter written by the station house officer (SHO) of Manpur police station said.
In the last 15 days, Maoists killed two villagers under Manpur police station on the suspicion of them being police informers.
On January 24, Ramsay Gadve (30), a resident of Morarpani village, was killed by sharp-edged weapons by a group of Maoists, while a day later, Inder Sai Mandavi (75), a resident of Kamkheda village, was beaten to death by the Maoists. Both were killed on the suspicion of being police informers and were relatives of panchayat representatives.
“We have issued an advisory, not a notice to panchayat representatives who are on target of Maoists. We have urged them to move to some relative’s place or safer places because Maoists’ activity has increased. We are not forcing anyone, they can do whatever they want but they should take precautions about their security,” said additional superintendent of police Jayprakash Badai.
“The aim is to make the panchayat representatives aware of the situation, nothing more than that. We have told them to take precautions because of the increase in Maoist activity and the recent killings of tribals,” said Rajnandgaon superintendent of police (SP), D Shravan.
Also Read: CoBRA jawan, two Maoists injured in encounter in Jharkhand
Other senior police officers said the language of the notice was not correct.
“The SHO might have given the notice thinking about the inability to provide security to the panchayat representatives but this is not the correct way. By this argument, all the tribals living in jungles of Bastar and other Maoist areas should move to other places. The aim of police is to provide security to the people,” said an IPS officer posted in the Maoist-affected district of the state. He didn’t wish to be named.
There are about 200 armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) working in MMC zone since the last three years. Police believe that the Maoists were moving towards the MMC zone since anti-Maoist operations had increased over the last year in the Bastar region.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM’s response to RS debate on vote of thanks: Key takeaways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian military sees threefold increase in women personnel in 6 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Sidhu, an accused in January 26 violence case, arrested: Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Underground glacial lake led to flash floods, says IISc analysis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: What we know about region’s worst disaster in 8 yrs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid deaths 15-20 times higher in patients with comorbidities: ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers unions to widen protest against farm laws with panchayats in Purvanchal
- Samyukt Kisan Morcha has taken the decision to hold kisan maha panchayats in Purvanchal to mobilise farmers to join the ongoing movement against the three agriculture reform laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ stir and all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get acquainted with foreign funding Act to help NGOs: Home ministry to CAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Northwestern India records dense fog, gradual rise in temp expected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Actor Deep Sidhu, key accused in Jan 26 violence case, arrested by Delhi
Chhattisgarh: Police 'notice' to panchayat representatives to move to safer area
- Manpur is considered a severely affected Maoist area in Rajnandgaon district of the state which comes under the CPI (Maoist) designated MMC zone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Polling underway in 2,723 gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26 dead, hundreds missing: What we know so far about Uttarakhand flash flood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC: Give cogent reasons for denying information under RTI in ongoing case
- Delhi high court said no attempt had been made by CIC to show how giving the information sought would hamper the investigation and the on-going disciplinary proceedings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox