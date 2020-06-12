e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh Police ramps up Covid-19 testing after 8 cops found positive

Chhattisgarh Police ramps up Covid-19 testing after 8 cops found positive

Director general of police DM Awasthi said around 5,000 tests have been conducted, including rapid tests, and some reports are pending.

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:21 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Police personnel returning from leave will have to undergo home quarantine, while personnel of central police forces coming back from leave are being sent into institutional quarantine for a fortnight.
Police personnel returning from leave will have to undergo home quarantine, while personnel of central police forces coming back from leave are being sent into institutional quarantine for a fortnight.(PTI)
         

Chhattisgarh Police has ramped up testing for Covid-19 among personnel deployed in quarantine centres and containment zones across the state after eight policemen tested positive for the Coronavirus in four districts in 10 days.

Director general of police DM Awasthi said around 5,000 tests have been conducted, including rapid tests, and some reports are pending.

“Police personnel are working day and night in quarantine centres and containment zones, risking their health, and hence continuous testing is going on,” he said.

According to figures from the police department, three policemen tested positive in Raipur district, two each in Mungeli and Surajpur districts and one in Durg district.

Police personnel returning from leave will have to undergo home quarantine, while personnel of central police forces coming back from leave are being sent into institutional quarantine for a fortnight.

State health secretary Niharika Barik Singh has written to senior officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Services Selection Board (SSB) to ensure compliance with quarantine protocols.

Officials said directions have been issued that whenever personnel return to Chhattisgarh from some other state, authorities must ensure they are compulsorily quarantined for 14 days. Information about them should be given to district collectors and health tests must be conducted on them.

“Arrangements for institutional quarantine have been made by the central forces deployed in Chhattisgarh and the protocol is strictly followed,” said Awasthi.

tags
top news
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
‘Search your soul’: Bengal Governor on video of mistreatment of decomposed bodies
‘Search your soul’: Bengal Governor on video of mistreatment of decomposed bodies
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
‘Transactional and episodic’: Rahul Gandhi on India-US ties
‘Transactional and episodic’: Rahul Gandhi on India-US ties
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In