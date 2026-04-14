Nine workers killed, 15 injured in blast at power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district

Nine workers were killed and at least 15 others injured in an explosion at a power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district on Tuesday, police said. Local administration and police teams rushed to the spot.

According to preliminary information, the blast occurred in a boiler tube at a power plant in Singhitarai village in the afternoon.

Sakti superintendent of police (SP) Prafull Thakur had earlier said four workers died in the incident, while 15 others sustained injuries. "Rescue operations are going on and the toll can rise, " the SP said.

Local administration and police teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and initiated rescue operations.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while efforts were underway to trace some workers feared to have been trapped at the site, officials said.

Days after boiler explosion at Gujarat factory This incident comes just days after a boiler explosion triggered a fire at a factory godown in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, killing 21 people and injuring six others.

It was later found that the factory, located on Dhunva Road in Deesa town was also illegal. Its application in December last year seeking renewal of its licence was rejected following an adverse report by the police after an inspection, wherein they found no safety measures there, according to an earlier HT report.

“All the deceased people were originally from Harda and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh,” district collector Mihir Patel said. The blast allegedly occurred at the godown where firecrackers were stored, causing the roof to collapse on workers, CP Patel, resident additional collector of Banaskantha, said.

Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel had stated that no licence had been issued for the facility, adding that the injured were rushed to the hospital following the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed condolences, stating, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.”

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased, and compensation of ₹50,000 for the injured.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel had also announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 compensation for those injured in the incident.