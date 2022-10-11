Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: Premises of deputy secretary in Baghel’s office amid those raided

Chhattisgarh: Premises of deputy secretary in Baghel’s office amid those raided

Updated on Oct 11, 2022 12:15 PM IST

A person aware of the matter said ED was conducting raids including at two locations linked to Saumya Chaurasia, a Chhattisgarh Administrative Service who joined Baghel’s office soon after he became the chief minister in December 2018

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (HT Photo)
ByRitesh Mishra

The Enforcement Directorate ( ED) is conducting raids at eight locations, including two linked to a deputy secretary in chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s office and three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, in Chhattisgarh’s Durg, Raigarh, and Mahasamund districts, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The searches started around 5am. A person aware of the matter said they were going on including at two locations linked to Saumya Chaurasia, a Chhattisgarh Administrative Service who joined Baghel’s office soon after he became the chief minister in December 2018, in Durg.

Premises of IAS officers including Raigarh collector Ranu Sahu, Jai Prakash Maurya, and Sameer Bishnoi were also being raided along with that of Surya Kant Tiwari, a businessman considered to be close to politicians and bureaucrats, and a chartered accountant in Raipur.

Ruling Congress leader RP Singh hit out at the Centre over the raids and said they were part of an attempt to disturb Congress’s government in Chhattisgarh. “They conducted a search in 2020 at Chaurasia’s house but found nothing...now they are again doing it. Why are the raids not conducted in BJP [Bharatiya Janta Party] ruled states? This is a conspiracy to destabilise the Congress government.”

    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

bhupesh baghel
