Chhattisgarh, Punjab CMs request PM Modi to bring parity in vaccine prices

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide vaccine doses to states at the same rates as procured by the Centre. At the Covid-19 review meet with PM Modi on Friday, he also urged the Centre to provide an action plan to make vaccines available to the states which will soon begin vaccination of people above the age of 18.

“Please provide vaccine doses to the states at the same rate as it is procured by the Centre. Also provide an action plan for those states for who will vaccinate people above the age of 18 years starting May 1,” Chhattisgarh chief minister Baghel told PM Modi.

Similar concerns were expressed by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh at the meeting. He asked the Prime Minister to ensure a proper system of vaccine allocation by May 1 while parity should be maintained in vaccine pricing between states and the Centre. He also asked PM Modi to ensure a regular and adequate supply of Remdisivir and Tocilizumab and medical oxygen, urging the PM to allow the State Disaster Response Funds for vaccination.

PM Modi asked chief ministers present at the meeting to ensure that oxygen supplies headed towards a state are not being stopped. “Every state should ensure that no oxygen tanker, whether it is meant for any state, is stopped or gets stranded. Urge the states to set up a high-level coordination committee to carry oxygen to different hospitals of the state,” the Prime Minister told the chief ministers, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office. He also asked the chief ministers to ensure there is no hoarding of oxygen or essential medicines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with chief ministers of states and Union Territories which are badly affected by Covid-19. Chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Ashok Gehlot, BS Yediyurappa, Pinarayi Vijayan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vijay Rupani, Captain Amarinder Singh, Yogi Adityanath and Bhupesh Baghel attended the meeting. This is the third meeting between the chief ministers and the Prime Minister in the last five weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a review meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers to discuss the issue of oxygen shortage in the country after the meeting with chief ministers as several worst-hit regions, state capitals and districts saw deaths due to lack of oxygen as well as ICU beds and drugs like Remdesivir.