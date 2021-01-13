Chhattisgarh receives 3.23 lakh Covishield vaccine doses
The first consignment of 3.23 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine reached Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from Pune on Wednesday, a health official said.
An IndiGo flight carrying the consignment arrived at the Swami Vivekanand Airport here around 1.40 pm, an airport official said.
Amid high security, boxes containing the vaccine vials were shifted in refrigerated vans to the state vaccine store in Shashtri Chowk area, Chhattisgarh's Mission Director for the National Health Mission, Priyanka Shukla, told PTI.
In the first batch, the state has received 3.23 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, she said.
A total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
However, for the roll-out scheduled on January 16, 99 vaccination centres have been selected, said Shukla, the state's nodal officer for the coronavirus vaccination drive.
Later, vaccine stocks from the storage centre here will be ferried to other storage facilities in various districts in insulated vans, she said.
For the storage purposes, one state-level, three regional and 27 district-level cold chain points have been set up, she said.
At present, the state has 630 active cold chain points for the safe storage and transportation of vaccines, while there are 81 additional cold chain points, she said.
As many as 1,311 cold-storage boxes are available for transportation, while 360 dry-storage facilities have been set up for syringes, needles and other material, she added.
Chhattisgarh's Covid-19 caseload stood at 2,90,813 till Tuesday.
Of these, 2,79,236 people have so far recovered, while 3,517 patients have died till now due to the disease, as per official figures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Efforts will continue to make India a truly self-reliant nation: Piyush Goyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envoy calls Indian embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine drive accelerates, doses reach far corners of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Spreading hope': Covid-19 vaccine doses reach far corners of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha BJP MP's free food scheme for needy in Bhubaneswar irks civic body
- Clearly aimed at slum dwellers, who form the bulk of Bhubaneswar's electorate, Sarangi's lunch on wheels for the poor has not pleased officials in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North shivers as Srinagar records lowest temp in 8 years; no relief soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Publication of notice for interfaith marriage optional, rules Allahabad HC
- The court ruled that it shall be optional for the parties to the intended marriage to make a request in writing to the marriage officer to publish or not to publish a notice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talks must continue: MoS Rupala on Jan 15 scheduled meeting with farmer groups
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: MoHFW denies doubts on vaccine allocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Big achievement’, says DRDO chief after Centre approves LCA Tejas deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apprehension of deficient supply of Covid-19 vaccines baseless: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For the first time in 7 months, no Covid-19 related death in Jammu and Kashmir
- The last time Jammu and Kashmir maintained a clean slate recorded was on June 3 when no Covid-19 death was reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai on Thursday to attend 'Jallikattu'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to soon seek emergency-use approval in India, reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh gets first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine
- A total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox